Murphy man arrested on child sex charges

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- A 23 year-old North Carolina man has been arrested in Cherokee County on charges relating to sex offenses with a child.

On January 18th, Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators arrested Jessie Irvin Carter, 23, who gave an Andrews, North Carolina address.

The charges stem from a report filed by the Cherokee County Department of Social Services with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Andrews Police Department on January 14th.

Carter was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and taken before the magistrate where he received $100,000 secured bond. Carter is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court February 26th 2013.

Based upon the age of the victim and the sensitive nature of the case, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did not release any additional information concerning this incident.