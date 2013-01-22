Search continues as father, 2 children remain missing

BENTON, Tenn. (AP) - A search continues for a father and 2 of his children, who are missing in a flooded creek in Polk County.

On Monday, about 50 people searched the banks of Conasauga Creek or paddled kayaks, looking for the victims.

They were identified to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/Sv4Pj8 ) as 36-year-old Nick Alley, his 7-year-old daughter Helana Alley and his 6-year-old son Lazarus Alley. They fell from their overturned canoe nearly a week ago and no one has seen them since. 3 of Alley's other children were able to swim to a creek bank and survived.

They live in the Delano community, populated by the Plain People, as they call themselves, in the tradition of Mennonites and Amish people.

The Alley family moved from Virginia about five years ago.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

