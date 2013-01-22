Preacher challenging UT campus speech restrictions

By BRETT BARROUQUERE

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A southern Kentucky evangelical preacher is asking a federal appeals court to strike down the University of Tennessee's requirement that speakers on campus have sponsorship and get the approval of school administrators.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati is scheduled Tuesday to hear arguments from John McGlone of Breeding, Ky., and attorneys for the university. McGlone is challenging the university's requirements as an unconstitutional restriction on free speech.

University officials argue the policies don't violate any of McGlone's rights.

A federal judge in Knoxville, Tenn., dismissed McGlone's challenge in February. U.S. District Judge Thomas Phillips concluded that the university's campus access and sponsorship policies are in line with the Constitution.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.