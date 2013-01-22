TBI seeks entries for Missing Children poster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is calling on 5th graders to participate in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest.

The contest is sponsored by the U.S. Justice Department and seeks to demonstrate America's united effort to bring missing children home safely. It also serves to educate children about safety and the prevention of child abductions.

Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the contest by submitting posters to the TBI between now and March 1. The Bureau will pick a state winner and that poster will be entered in the national contest.

More information is available at mecptraining.org/poster-contest/.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.