Drivers can renew Tenn. licenses at kiosks - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Drivers can renew Tenn. licenses at kiosks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state is opening self-service kiosks that will allow drivers to renew or replace their driver licenses and state identification cards that will hopefully reduce lines and wait times.

The kiosks will be installed at places like AAA offices or local government offices to cut down on wait times at driver centers.

Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Bill Gibbons will demonstrate 1 of the kiosks Tuesday at the AAA office in Cool Springs in Brentwood.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.