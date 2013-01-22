Drivers can renew Tenn. licenses at kiosks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state is opening self-service kiosks that will allow drivers to renew or replace their driver licenses and state identification cards that will hopefully reduce lines and wait times.

The kiosks will be installed at places like AAA offices or local government offices to cut down on wait times at driver centers.

Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Bill Gibbons will demonstrate 1 of the kiosks Tuesday at the AAA office in Cool Springs in Brentwood.

