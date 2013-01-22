Bryan College in Dayton moves service day to April

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) - Officials of Bryan College have moved an annual student community service day from Martin Luther King Day.

The Christian college in Dayton has scheduled the service day for April 9 this year.

Bryan Director of Faith and Mission Ben Norquist told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/VhxYkg ) the college will observe the King holiday in other ways.

College President Stephen D. Livesay said the volunteer day is now being called All-College Service Day. Livesay said many of the organizations the students helped on the service day aren't open on the holiday and cold weather sometimes interferes with outside work.

Starting this year, students will be chosen for tasks that complement their academic skills and emerging expertise.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

