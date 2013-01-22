Man sues after state rejects GAYGUY license plate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man sues after state rejects GAYGUY license plate

ATLANTA (AP) - An Atlanta man is suing the Georgia Department of Driver Services, contending that his rights were violated when the state rejected his application for vanity plates making reference to his sexual orientation.

James Cyrus Gilbert maintains in the lawsuit that state officials rejected his application for the tags 4GAYLIB, GAYPWR and GAYGUY.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/Wj786k) that all three vanity plates are on the list of vanity plates banned by the state, although the state has approved plates expressing some political or religious expressions.

Gilbert said he wasn't asking for a plate that was vulgar or "over the top."

Representatives of the state Attorney General's office, Georgia Department of Driver Services and the Department of Revenue, the agency that administers vanity plates, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

 

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.