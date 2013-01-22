Cold weather settling in, rain expected on Friday

(WRCB) - Finally, it seems winter has arrived.

Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with sunshine throughout the day. We will stay cold through Wednesday with lows in the teens and 20s, and highs in the low to mid 40s.

We may warm a bit Thursday and Friday (lows in the 30s), but the next thing we will focus on will be the chance of rain on Friday.

A front will approach the area Thursday. Ahead of it, we will see clouds, and a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or two Thursday. As the front slides through Friday, however, we will see some widespread rainfall that will be heavy at times. If the rain lasts into Friday night, we could see it changing into a light wintry mix which could cause some problems on the roadways Saturday morning.

