Delk and Huff Win Season Opener on Center Hill

SPARTA, TN (WRCB) – The Ragland Bottom Open held the first tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, January 19, 2013, on Center Hill Lake. There were 35 teams that participated in the event.

The team of Jerry Delk and Rod Huff caught a five-bass limit weighing 19.01 pounds to take first place and the $931 prize in the Ragland Bottoms Open Bass tournament this Saturday on Center Hill Lake.

The duo also won the over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.09 pounds which earned them another $690.

Ragland Bottom Open is a regular bass tournament for the serious and recreational anglers that love fishing Center Hill Lake in Smithville, TN

The next Ragland Bottom Open regular season event will be held February 16, 2013 on Center Hill Lake.

Rounding out the remaining top 5 places:

1st: Jerry Delk and Rod Huff with 19.01 lbs., $931

2nd: Robert Reagan and Tim Jolley with 17.09 lbs., $558

3rd: Mike Redman and Mike Pack with 15.83 lbs., $372

4th: Adam Wagner and David Wagner with 14.95 lbs.

5th: Buyrl Shirley and Ronnie Rogers with 14.53 lbs.





