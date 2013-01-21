Hundreds walk in Chattanooga MLK March

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Along with the inauguration festivities, communities across the country took the time to honor the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday. Here in Chattanooga, people gathered for the annual march down MLK Boulevard.

"Doctor King was some guy. I had the chance to meet him at Morehouse College, when I was in college my first year there," says Napoleon Williams.

For more than 20 years, Williams has helped in organizing Chattanooga's MLK march.

"It makes me feel great that everybody's coming together. That's what it's all about," says Williams.

"It's a celebration of Martin Luther King. I was able 7 years old when he was killed," says Sgt. Victor Carter.

For Johnnie Gomez, it is a day she looks forward to every year."This day really means a lot to me. I've been coming for as long they've been having a march," says Gomez.

She says it is encouraging to see the progress that has been made. Many in the parade were also celebrating the inauguration of President Obama. "We are headed in the right direction, but we've got a long way to go," says Gomez.

"It's a mother-daughter day, kind of. But it's also a way to celebrate how far we've come," says Rita Smith.

For Rita and Morgan Smith it is important not only to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King, but to also be active in carrying out his dream. "Just knowing that he is done so much and other people have helped to achieve this equality. It's really important to me," says Morgan.

She looks forward to passing on King's legacy to future generations.