MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) – One person is dead, after a head-on collision in Murray County Sunday.

It happened on McIntire Loop near Highway 225, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Georgia State Patrol tells Channel 3, 43-year-old William West crossed the centerline in his Volvo, hitting a Honda Pilot head-on.

West later died at Hamilton Medical Center.

The driver of the Honda, 47-year-old Ronald Wolfe, was flown to Erlanger.

Wolfe's passenger, 72-year-old Brigitte Schulz, was also taken to Hamilton Medical Center.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.