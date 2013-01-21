Senator to Lee choir: "You are an important part of history"

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- The Lee University Campus Choir took to the inaugural stage Monday with 200 members.

The group was handpicked by Senator Lamar Alexander, who says they are now part of history.

The 200 member chorus from Lee University harmonizes on the same platform where President Obama is sworn in.

Senator Lamar Alexander, who was instrumental in the planning of the inaugural festivities, picked the group.



He says members of Lee sang for him years ago when he was Governor of Tennessee.

"So, I know about your musical ability," Senator Alexander says. "I know about your patriotism."



"I know what the college stands for, and I thought there couldn't be a better group to represent our country and state," adds Senator Alexander.



Before President Obama took the Oath of Office, the chorus harmonized many songs, including "Chattanooga Choo-Choo."



Senator Alexander says he didn't know who would be elected president months ago when he needed to make a decision on the musical guests, but he did know one thing.



"Lee University Choir will sing at the inauguration," he says. "You are here, and we are proud of you."



The group had a practice run Sunday, before taking the grand stage Monday morning.

In front of a nearly a million people and millions more watching over the airwaves, the group stepped up to the task.



"You are an important part of history," Senator Alexander says. "We are proud of you and love to hear you sing."

Many of the students tell Channel 3 this was the experience of a lifetime.

READ MORE: