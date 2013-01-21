Inauguration: Local chef cooks for the First Family

WASHINGTON (WRCB) -- It's not every day you get the opportunity to cook a meal for the First Family, but there is a local chef who has received such a duty.

She says it's the opportunity of a lifetime, and her kitchen skills will face the ultimate test.

As thousands gather at the nation's capitol for President Obama's second inauguration, hundreds more are working behind the scenes for the inaugural balls.



Chattanooga's own Chef Andrea Cagle with Virginia College has the pleasure of cooking the meal for the First Family.



"I am a little nervous, but I think I want to represent my family and my school, and I just want to make people proud," says Cagle.



Cagle, who will have little time to indulge in all the outdoor festivities, says she was recommended by another chef who had the same honor at the last inauguration.

"They gave me the call and did the background checks, and I guess I checked out okay," says Cagle.



President Obama waved to the crowd of supporters, before placing his hand on a Bible and taking the Oath of Office.



Later Monday night, Cagle will have her moment to shine and put her skills to the test.



"I know it is going to be fast-paced," Cagle says. "They told me it is going to be long days, because these are all the festivities that lead up to the inauguration."

Cagle has been in D.C. for about a week and has had plenty of time to get the staff and menu ready.

She couldn't reveal any details for obvious reasons.