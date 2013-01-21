Inauguration: Thousands wait for 'glimpse of history'

WASHINGTON, (WRCB) -- The president vowed to "finish what we started" four years ago.



We have been in the middle of the inaugural events for days.

It has been a very busy weekend not only for the president, but for everyone brave enough to come to Washington and fight through the crowds, just for a glimpse of what many are calling history.



Chattanooga was well represented in the crowd and on the national stage.

Monday, President Barack Obama took the Oath of Office in front of a crowd of thousands.

Supporters and revelers packed in tight, fighting off the chilly temperatures, some saying they wouldn't have missed this moment.



"I wanted this chance to see Barack Obama," one spectator says. "I think this is historic."



As vendors line the street with goods, the wait to get to the National Mall is in excess of two hours.

Some say it is worth every grueling minute.



"It is a little bit of a wait, but you have to have patience," says one person waiting.



Following the swearing in of President Obama, the parade took to the streets.



Spectators waited in line for hours just to get a glimpse of the presidential motorcade.



For some local Chattanoogans, the trip to D.C. has been more than expected.

By about 11:45 a.m. Monday, the National Mall was filled to capacity.



But the show went on.

