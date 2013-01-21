Chattanoogans gather to watch Presidential Inauguration

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- For the first time in history, the nation honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day the nation's first black president is sworn into office for a second time.

Madden and his wife quietly watch the Presidential Inauguration Monday at Mocha Lounge.

It is a different time from when they grew up. They brought their two grandsons with them. They may not realize they're watching history in the making, but the message is loud and clear.

"They can be whatever they want to be," says Madden.

As the president took the Oath of Office for his second term, millions from around the nation stopped to watch.

"It's a very important time for us as a family," says Ann Maddox. "We could not make it to D.C., but I wanted to share this event with my kids."

Monday is Deonte's 10th birthday, her youngest son. He may have a couple years before he can vote, but says he's already learned a valuable lesson from the 44th president.

"You can be any kind of race to be president," Deonte says.

Angela Strickland got off work at 6:00 a.m., but a lack of sleep didn't keep her from watching the Presidential Inauguration.

"Even though I'm tired I came to enjoy the speech," says Strickland.

Her friend may be President Obama's number one supporter in Chattanooga. "I love my president," she says.

Many believe congress and the economy will be the biggest challenges for President Obama in his second term.