Art lacking in most elementary schools

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- It's no Campbell's soup, but the Andy Warhol-inspired art at Calvin Donaldson Elementary is more sophisticated work than you might expect from third-graders.

To create their own prints, students swap the soup for more contemporary icons -- SpongeBob SquarePants, Xbox controllers and McDonald's french fry containers. With the famous works of Monet, Matisse and VanGogh surrounding them, students carefully engrave their images into Styrofoam and roll squishy ink over the surface.

They protect their uniforms with oversized T-shirts-turned-smocks and press the ink onto four different colored sheets of paper to create their own version of pop art. Warhol is just one of many classic and modern artists that Calvin Donaldson students know well, thanks to their art classes, which incorporate everything from history to math.

"It does not take away from instruction," said Principal Becky Coleman. "It adds to instruction." But this classroom and its teachers operate with virtually no taxpayer money.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.