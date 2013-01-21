Most provisional ballots were not counted statewide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State election figures show just 23% of the provisional ballots cast in the 2012 Tennessee general election were counted.

According to The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/10gmKJt ), there were more than 7,000 of the paper ballots filled out statewide and just over 1,600 of them tabulated.

State Election Coordinator Mark Goins said he would like to see a lower figure, but notes the election totals show fewer than two-tenths of 1% of Tennessee voters who went to cast their ballots had problems at the polls.

Nearly half of the provisional ballots statewide were cast in Shelby County, where almost 90% of them were not included in the vote count.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.