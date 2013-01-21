Arctic air moving in, followed by precipitation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An Arctic cold front is diving southward, bringing very cold air into Tennessee for Monday night.

The National Weather Service said temperatures might rise about 10 degrees from Monday morning lows, but then will do down dramatically after sunset.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, highs are expected to remain below freezing in Nashville, Clarksville, Crossville and the Tri-Cities. Highs right at freezing are predicted for Knoxville and Union City. Temperatures should top in the upper 30s in Memphis and Chattanooga.

By Thursday night and Friday, there's a chance of cold rain in southern parts of the state, but snow and sleet in some northern areas of Tennessee.

