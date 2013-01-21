Arctic air moving in, followed by precipitation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arctic air moving in, followed by precipitation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An Arctic cold front is diving southward, bringing very cold air into Tennessee for Monday night.

The National Weather Service said temperatures might rise about 10 degrees from Monday morning lows, but then will do down dramatically after sunset.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, highs are expected to remain below freezing in Nashville, Clarksville, Crossville and the Tri-Cities. Highs right at freezing are predicted for Knoxville and Union City. Temperatures should top in the upper 30s in Memphis and Chattanooga.

By Thursday night and Friday, there's a chance of cold rain in southern parts of the state, but snow and sleet in some northern areas of Tennessee.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.