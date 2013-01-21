7 Chattanooga-based hospitals stand to lose $400 million

NASHVILLE, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The next nine years could prove tough financially for Chattanooga-based hospitals because of changes in federal reimbursements for patient care under the Affordable Care Act, an industry analysis projects.

Seven hospitals collectively stand to lose nearly $400 million in special Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements through 2021, according to Tennessee Hospital Association figures obtained by the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

The special payments are intended to compensate hospitals for the free care they provide to the uninsured. Hospitals have been counting on making up most if not all of the reductions by covering the uninsured through health insurance exchanges or an expanded Medicaid program.

Gov. Bill Haslam hasn't said if he will expand TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, to take in an estimated 182,000 low-income Tennesseans. The federal government would pick up the full cost of the expansion for the first three years, dropping to 90 percent in 2019 and thereafter.

