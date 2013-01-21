Cool and sunny today, then turning colder overnight

(WRCB) -- If you're heading out to one of the MLK Day events, get ready for cool, nice weather. Highs will be near 50 with lots of sunshine.

Winds this afternoon will pick up a little, blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph. This is going to bring in some MUCH colder air tonight. Lows will drop into the upper 10s and low 20s Tuesday morning.

It will be cold all day Tuesday with highs only reaching about 40.

By Friday, we can expect another front to move in and bring some heavy rain through the day. Late, as colder air moves in, we may see some of that rain changing into a wintry mix.

