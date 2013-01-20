Volunteers pack more than a million meals for starving children

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Thousands of Chattanooga volunteers spent part of their weekend giving back to children in need.

Workers crammed into a warehouse off Amnicola Highway, volunteering for the non-profit, "Feed my Starving Children". Volunteers give their time so the organization can ship out nutrient-packed meals to children around the world.

Like a well-oiled machine, volunteers fill packets with rice, soy and other nutrient-filled food.

"Eighteen thousand children die every single day because of hunger and hunger-related diseases. We want to make sure that that number decreases to the point that hopefully it's zero," says Michelle Henn. Henn has worked with Feed my Starving Children for the past two years.

The organization ships it's 'manna rice' mixture to 70 countries around the world, each packet containing six servings.

"We have mobile pack events like this around the United States all year round that volunteers come to. They pack food for two hours, then they leave and hopefully they'll come back and do it again," says Henn.

"I think it's pretty awesome that so many people would actually come and volunteer," says Michelle Garrett.

For volunteers like Garrett, it is a rewarding experience. "I'm looking forward to helping out any children in need. And loving it!"

"It'll give them nourishment and give them the sense that someone actually cares about them," says volunteer Andy Stone.

Since it started in 1987, the non-profit has been able to distribute 400,000,000 meals, all thanks to volunteers. "God has been so good to us, to bless us by the country that we're living in and giving us everything that we need. And it's the very least we can do to give back," says volunteer Jana Cannon.

For Cannon, it is especially encouraging to see so many children stepping up to help. "I hope that they, it will instill in them a life-long realization of how blessed they are and that they want to give back their entire lives," says Cannon.

The event wrapped up Sunday. More than 1,000,000 meals were packed during the Chattanooga packing blitz.