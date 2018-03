CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a triple shooting on Rossville Boulevard.

It happened a little after 6 o'clock Sunday evening outside the Rossville Corner Market, at the corner of Rossville Boulevard and East 37th Street.

Police say at least 5 to 6 shots were fired, hitting three people.

The victims have been identified as Christopher Penn, 21, Dayontae Menifee, 24, and Amy West, 19.

It was reported to detectives that the suspect(s) fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.

