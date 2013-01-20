ONLY ON 3: Tennessee Valley represented well at Inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC (WRCB) -- President Obama's second term has been underway since a small, official swearing-in at the White House Sunday morning.

We caught up with some folks who've headed to Washington, DC from the Tennessee Valley.

The inauguration is less than 24 hours away and hundreds of thousands of people have filled the D.C. area.

Chattanooga will have a big impact with all the festivities taking place. Many say this will be an experience they will never forget.

For dozens of Chattanoogans, this trip to the nation's capitol will be one of a lifetime.

"To be here is exciting. To be where this monument is. It signifies hope and progress," said John Taylor.

"I feel blessed and honored I'm able to stand here in this moment in history," said Ernest Harris

The group arrived this weekend taking in sights as they prepare for the second inauguration of President Obama.

The spotlight will be the 200 member chorus from Lee University. The group will sing 30 minutes of songs for the President before he takes the oath of office.

Director William Green finished preps Sunday morning. He says the students are beyond excited.

"It's an opportunity you never expect and one you always want to have," said Green.

And behind the scenes Virginia College chef Andrea Cagle will have the honor of preparing a meal for the first family. It's something she says she has worked her life for.

"I'm a little nervous. I want to make everyone proud," she said.

The Inauguration will begin Monday followed by a parade and later the inaugural balls.

Just about every hotel in the area is sold out and about 800,000 people are expected in the next 24 hours.

- - -

