Harmon and Biffle take the Win on Guntersville

CHATTANOOGA - (WRCB) – The Tennessee Valley Bass Club held the third point tournament of its twelve tournament season this Saturday, January 19, 2013 on Guntersville Lake out of Jackson County Park boat ramp. There were 21 teams that participated in the event.

Anglers faced some tough fishing conditions with the water on Guntersville up and muddy, but the fishing was still proved to be pretty good for most with a few good bags of fishing crossing the scales.

The team of Brad Harmon and John Biffle caught a five-bass limit weighing 24.21 pounds to take their second win of the season and the $625 first place prize.

The duo also took big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 7.69 pounds which earned them an extra $210.

"John and I are excited to finally get a TVBC point's event under our belt. We won the Classic in 2010, but this is an even bigger win for us! ", said Brad Harmon

The second-place team of Darren Nunley and Hensley Powell had five fish weighing 22.25 pounds.

Third place went to the duo of James Milling and Buddy Gross with five bass weighing 21.26 pounds.

The Tennessee Valley Bass Club's next regular season event will be held February 16, 2013 on Chickamauga Lake.

Complete Results:

1st: Brad Harmon / John Biffle - 24.21 lbs ($625.00) 100

Highest finishing Tow Boat Us member: ($100.00)

Anglers Warehouse 15% discount cards

2nd: Darren Nunley / Hensley Powell - 22.25 lbs ($313.00) 99

Anglers Warehouse 10% discount cards

3rd: James Milling / Buddy Gross - 21.26 lbs ($156.00) 98

Anglers Warehouse 5% discount cards

4th: Rick Camp / Anthony Blevins - 21.25 lbs ($80.00) 97

5th: Ed Knight / Mike Gnaster - 20.56 lbs - 96

6th: Paul Johnson / Robert Lemming - 19.11 lbs - 95

7th: Greg Worsham / Doodle Bivens - 17.82 lbs - 94

8th: Mark Green / Ben Henson - 14.46 lbs - 93

9th: Ed Ricklefs / Randy Munn - 13.36 lbs - 92

10th: Guy Tatum / Warren Tatum - 12.25 lbs - 91

11th: Mark Smith / Jeff Bradford - 10.62 lbs - 90

12th: Brent Barnes / Ricky Murphy - 9.72 lbs - 89

13th: Alan Tittle / Travis Tittle - 7.28 lbs - 88

14th: Robert (Roho) McDougal - 6.80 lbs - 87

15th: Russell Parkhill / Freddie Bradford - 5.1 lbs - 86

16th: Jeff Todd / Roy Tankersley - 3.64 lbs - 85

------: Barry Wingo / Jason McCullough - DNW - 25

------: Gary Davenport / Harold Coffman Jr - DNW - 25

------: Doug Mims / Justice Wade - DNW - 25

------: Chris Phillips / Chip Farley - DNW - 25

------: Jason Bagley / Taylor Sweeton - DNW – 25

For more info visit: www.tvbass.com