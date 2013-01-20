Tenn. pols hope gun bill won't hurt VW chances

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Efforts to land the assembly of another Volkswagen model in Tennessee have been kicked into high gear following the German automaker's unveiling of its CrossBlue SUV prototype at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit last week.

Officials hope their chances won't be undermined by renewed efforts in the state Legislature to enact a law to guarantee employees the right to store firearms in vehicles parked at work.

Volkswagen began making the midsize Passat sedan at its $1 billion plant in Chattanooga in 2011. The facility was designed to be able to accommodate an expansion to double its current size.

Volkswagen, which has given largely glowing reviews of its experience in Tennessee, has spoken out against the guns proposal as hurting the company's ability to control plant security.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.