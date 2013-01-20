Convention Center rocks as youngsters flip, dance and yell - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Convention Center rocks as youngsters flip, dance, yell for chance at title

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by Jay Bailey / Chattanooga Times Free Press Photo by Jay Bailey / Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- They stood stiff and still on the stage, the girls in the black-and-purple skirts. Then the electronic mix bumped from the speakers inside Exhibit Hall A, and the lights changed colors, and the parents on the front row cheered, and the girls backflipped all at once, starting in a circle at the center and each landing a few feet away, like a flower blooming in a second.

The 15-girl team from RAH! Spirit, small seniors division, level four, commanded the crowd's attention with spins, splits and cartwheels -- but for only about 2-1/2 minutes. That's the time limit at competitions like the National Cheerleading Championship, held inside the Chattanooga Convention Center on Saturday and again today.

But 150 seconds seems quick only if you're watching, not doing.

After drilling their routine down for about five months, Chelsea Jackson said the biggest challenge for her and her teammates is endurance. On stage, it seems as if the clock can't run much slower.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.