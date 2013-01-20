Tenn. to begin issuing secure driver's licenses

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Three Tennessee counties, including Hamilton, will begin issuing secure driver's licenses this spring.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/13MGMjd) reports the new process for licenses is being piloted at the Hamilton County Clerk's office, as well as two driver service centers in Sumner and Roberson counties.

It will involve checking the identity of people who apply for or renew their licenses, and means people will leave with a paper interim license while their photo is run through a database and checked against 12 million other images.

A plastic laminated copy of their driver's licenses will be mailed to their address.

Lori Bullard, assistant commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, says the added safety measure will help crack down on fraud and identity theft.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

