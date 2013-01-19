Talton and Helton Score Another Win on Nickajack

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – Twenty-nine teams headed out at first light this morning from Shellmound boat ramp to take part in the third tournament of the season for the Heartland Anglers Nickajack Division.

The team of John Talton and Ryan Helton walked away with first place and $510. The pair brought in a five-fish limit weighing 19.38 pounds to take the win. This makes their second win of the season.

Taking second place was the team of Joe Melton and Andy Melton with five fish that weighed 19.34 pounds.

The team of John Gudel and John Green had big fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass weighing 5.34 pounds.

The duo of Mark Riggs and Rob Moore had the second biggest fish of the tournament that weighed 5.25 pounds.

Most anglers reported very tough fishing conditions today with the water high and muddy after the recent rains that we received in our area.

Top 5 places:

1st - John Talton and Ryan Helton with 19.38 lbs.

2nd - Joe Melton and Andy Melton with 19.34 lbs.

3rd - Mark Riggs and Rob Moore with 18.98 lbs.

4th - Joe Quinn and Chad Reeves 17.21 lbs.

5th - Logan Kokoszka and Charlie Dutto with 17.11 lbs.

For more info visit www.heartlandanglers.com