ONLY ON 3: Bradley Co. battalion chief accused of sexual harassment

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Bradley County battalion chief is under fire after claims he's sexually harassed female employees.

We've been contacted by multiple former and current Bradley County employees who claim Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Don Tankersley made sexual advances toward women on the job. None wanted to be identified, but say it has to stop and want their side to be heard.

One of those accusers claims Battalion Chief Don Tankersley texted her pictures of his genitals.

"He did it on his company phone while on the clock. The picture is waist down, but you can still see his uniform," she said. She said he repeatedly asked for "sexts" in return, but never got them.

One accuser says Tankersley offered to undress and change her into her uniform.

When Channel 3 confronted Tankersley, he did not confirm or deny the allegations. Instead, he directed us to Interim Chief Troy Spence. Chief Spence directed us to Human Resources and the county attorney, who was out of the office Friday and hasn't returned our calls. Human Resources said it's against their policy to comment on if an investigation is going on.

At least one accuser says she's filed a sexual harassment complaint with the Human Resources Department, but hasn't heard anything back. She has an attorney and is working on a civil case, saying "Bradley County has a big rug and a big broom"."

Two others told us they quit because of similar claims going unacknowledged on more than one occasion.

Don Tankersley was promoted from Station 10 Lieutenant to Battalion Chief in recent months. We know he is not on suspension.

We also tried reaching out to the Bradley County Mayor, but he was also out of the office Friday and our calls have not been returned.

We'll continue to follow this developing story.