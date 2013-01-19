At least 1,000 attend gun rally in Nashville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

At least 1,000 attend gun rally in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - At least 1,000 people have gathered on the Legislative Plaza across from the Capitol building in Nashville to show their support for gun rights.

The "Guns Across America" rallies are being held in state capitols nationwide. Activists have promoted the rallies primarily via social media. They're being held days after President Barack Obama unveiled a sweeping package of gun-control proposals.

Many who came to the Nashville event carried signs and flags with messages like "Don't tread on me." A few also carried guns.

Republican State Rep. Joe Carr of Lascassas told the crowd that "any assault on the Second Amendment is an attack on any amendment."

Carr has introduced a bill that would slap federal officials with a misdemeanor charge for enforcing the new proposals.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

