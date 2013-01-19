UPDATE: Victims identified in fatal I-59 accident

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- Two people are dead and toddler was airlifted to a hospital after a devastating crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened a little after 2 o'clock Saturday afternoon on I-59 Northbound near the I-24 split.

Police officials have identified the victims as 28 year-old Raul Fletes and 27 year-old Michele Fletes.

Interstate 59 Northbound came to a standstill, as investigators tried to piece together why a silver Dodge Charger slammed into the back of an 18-wheeler.

"They just seemed to not see the tractor trailer and run up underneath the tractor trailer," says Cpl. Andrew Gideon with Georgia State Patrol

Gideon says the Fletes were killed on impact. Their three-year-old daughter in the back seat was airlifted to the hospital.

She is expected to be ok and was released from the hospital to family members Sunday.

"There was one child that was extricated. She was taken to Erlanger, the children's hospital. As far as I know she's being treated," says Gideon.

"Just horrified. I've got a family. I have two kids myself," says truck driver Charles DiCesari.

DiCesari was not far behind the accident and saw the car driver by. He says it is a mystery why the sedan was traveling so fast.

"My truck does 65, top speed. And so she had to of been doing 75, close to 80 miles per hour," he says.

GSP says traffic was backed up because of road work on Interstate 24.

"You could see the traffic in front of the truck to know that traffic was at a stand still at that point," says DiCesari.

DiCesari is also a volunteer firefighter in his home state of Pennsylvania.

He not only feels for the family involved in the accident, but the first responders who worked the scene.

"It never gets any easier. No matter how many times you see something like this, it's a shock the same as it's the very first time."

