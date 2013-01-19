Dozens of cats killed in East Brainerd house fire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Several dozen cats were killed in an early morning fire at a rental house in East Brainerd.

Chattanooga firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning at 1106 Elaine Trail in East Brainerd. The fire was in a two-story house, rented out to a husband, wife and two sons. All four made it out of the house safely as firefighters began to arrive on the scene.

Battalion Chief Steve Swanson said that as the firefighters made their way inside, their way was obstructed by large amounts of, stuff, and dozens of cats. The firefighters managed to locate the fire, and eventually got it under control in 30 to 45 minutes.

The dollar loss was estimated at around $90,000.

Captain Anthony Moore with the Fire Investigation Division said there were at least 50 cats in the house, with about two-thirds of them dead or dying as a result of the fire. The house was also hard to get through for all the clutter, and cat fecal matter was everywhere.

Captain Moore said the McKamey Animal Center was called in to handle the cats. The displaced family was reportedly staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental, most likely from an electrical malfunction.

