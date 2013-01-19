Crews resume searching for father, 2 children

DELANO, Tenn. (AP) - Crews are continuing to search for a father and two children who were missing after a canoe capsized on Conasauga Creek in Polk County.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/T1cE1v) reported that crews from several local and state agencies planned to keep searching on Saturday along the creek in hopes of finding the three.

Polk County Emergency Management Agency Director Stephen Lofty says the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will supply an underwater sonar scanner to aid the efforts. He said the search would continue until the three are found.

Officials have not released the names of those missing. Three other children made it safely to a creek bank on Wednesday after the canoe capsized. All six people belonged to one family from Delano, a Mennonite religious community.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

