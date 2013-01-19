Crime Stoppers: Searching for Anthony Crowder

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Crime Stoppers and the Chattanooga Police Department are seeking information on the location of Anthony Michael Crowder.

Police responded to a report of domestic assault at 101 E 20th Street. Crowder had hit his girlfriend's head on the concrete wall causing her to fall to the ground. He then placed his hands around her throat restricting her airway.

Warrants were signed for the arrest of Crowder for aggravated domestic assault.

Crowder's last known address is 101 E 20th St, Chattanooga. He is 30 years old, 6'1" tall and weighs 180 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Anthony Michael Crowder call Crime Stoppers at at (423) 698-3333. Your confidential call could make you eligible for a cash reward.

