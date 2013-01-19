Third Hays State Prison inmate killed

Working Together For You

TRION, GA (Times Free Press) -- An inmate was killed Friday at Hays State Prison, the third in a month's time.

But Georgia Department of Corrections officials are mum on whether any of the deaths are related.

The inmate -- who hasn't been identified -- was killed Friday afternoon. Authorities said the incident prompted them to lock down the maximum-security prison in Trion, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the apparent homicide, GBI spokesman John Bankhead said.

