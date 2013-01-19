Third Hays State Prison inmate killed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Third Hays State Prison inmate killed

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press Photo courtesy Chattanooga Times Free Press

TRION, GA (Times Free Press) -- An inmate was killed Friday at Hays State Prison, the third in a month's time.

But Georgia Department of Corrections officials are mum on whether any of the deaths are related.

The inmate -- who hasn't been identified -- was killed Friday afternoon. Authorities said the incident prompted them to lock down the maximum-security prison in Trion, Ga.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the apparent homicide, GBI spokesman John Bankhead said.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

