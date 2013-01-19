More Lookout Mountain trails could open for biking

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA (Times Free Press) -- Mark your calendar if you'd like to weigh in on a plan that might open up more of Lookout Mountain's trail system to mountain biking.

That's one of the issues the public will weigh in on when the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park releases a proposed general management plan amendment in February for land it owns on Lookout Mountain.

The federal park's acreage includes trails that wind through the mountain's wooded slopes and Point Park that commemorates the Civil War's famous "Battle Above the Clouds."

"In the last decade, we have had nearly 400 acres of land added," park Superintendent Cathy Cook said.

One of the new park-owned properties is the Williams House, a large, slate-roofed home next to Cravens House. The plan will weigh what to do with it as well as a vacant caretaker's cabin at Cravens House and an empty ranger's residence at Point Park.

