DA's office to review case on Sheriff releasing seized car

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- The Hamilton County District Attorney's Office will review a case in which Sheriff Jim Hammond reportedly released a vehicle seized during a drug arrest without the state's permission.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation submitted its investigative files to the district attorney's office this week for review.

A 1990 Lincoln Town Car was seized on April 13 after a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested the son of the car's owner, Marcia Tenenbaum. The car, along with marijuana and money, was confiscated during a traffic stop for an expired tag.

Tenenbaum said the sheriff authorized the release of the car to her after she called him within a few days of her son's arrest.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

