The Voice: Local hopeful auditioning Sunday

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Each year millions of hopefuls across the United States try their hand on reality singing shows.

Though most don't get a second look, one local man is getting some well-deserved attention.

While past auditions might not have gone the way Patrick Hickey would have wanted, rest assured this Trenton resident isn't giving up.

Since he was just nine years old, Patrick Hickey has wanted to sing



"I sing at my church all the time," he says. "I was in the kids' choir starting out."



You might say he gets it honestly.



"Our family is a singing family," Patrick says. "My older brother sings. My mom sings, and then my two little sisters sing."



And, like many others who dream of becoming a recording artist, Patrick began paying his dues.



He, along with his two brothers and two sisters, hit the road, performing whenever and wherever they could.



"I was in the kids' choir starting out," he says. "And then when I was about 16, or 17, I started going to Bojangles and other restaurants with gospel night."



But he wouldn't stop there.



"I've auditioned for America's Got Talent, American Idol, and then now, The Voice," says Patrick.



In each audition, Patrick waited for hours on end, just to get that five minutes



But sadly, things wouldn't work in his favor.



"I don't know what it was," he says. "They just said not this year. And I was like, okay."



Those outcomes didn't break Patrick's spirit.



He kept performing, even singing with Rossville's own Lauren Alaina.

And soon, he'll grace the silver screen as an extra for the locally filmed movie "42," starring Harrison Ford.



He knows his past experience likely gives him an advantage, but that doesn't keep him from soaking up all of the advice he can get.



"And you talk to them and they give you advice, you give them advice, and you're just surrounded by people who want the same thing you do," he says.



The Ooltewah native remains hopeful



"You know, hopefully this is the break I've been looking for," he says.

Patrick will leave for Atlanta early Sunday morning for his audition, and he won't be the only Chattanooga native there.

Usher will join the cast of The Voice this year.

Season four premieres March 25, right here on Channel 3