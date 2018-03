MURPHY, NC. (WRCB) -- Sewer and water service has been restored on the east side of Murphy, North Carolina.

A swollen river ruptured major sewer lines during this week's heavy rains.

It shutdown services to schools and nearby businesses for a couple of days.

Mayor Bill Hughes tells Channel 3 a temporary fix to sewer and water lines has been made.

Crews are working on a permanent fix.

Hughes tells us residents still need to boil their water before using it.

They hope to lift the boil advisory early next week.

