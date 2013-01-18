Chief of Hamilton Co. Emergency Management retires

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- After years of service to Hamilton County, Chief Emergency Management Director Bill Tittle is stepping down from his post.

Tittle is taking the leap into retirement. He says he is so thankful for his time spent serving the people of Hamilton County.

"Someone told me a long time ago you'll know when it's time and I guess that happened," says Tittle.

After 15 years as Hamilton County's emergency management director, Bill Tittle says it is time to move on.

"I'm excited about changing my routine a little bit. And maybe not getting up and rushing to work in the morning, having a second cup of coffee and watching the news for another 30 minutes and reading the paper for a little bit longer," he laughs.

Even though he is looking forward to a new routine, he only has positive reflections.

"This is such a good job," he says.

Tittle says it has been such a privilege working with the county's emergency responders and civic organizations, saying their dedication is unmatched.

"One of the great things about my job here is being able to work beside and behind such great people, such dedicated people."

And while he has seen his fair share of disasters and destruction, he is proud that protecting the citizens of Hamilton County has always been his top priority.

"I think the personal gratification is being able to feel like that you've been a part of an organization that helps people," says Tittle.

And for that, he is very thankful.

"Don't call me, I'll call you," says with a chuckle to his staff, in his last week.

This was a second career for Tittle. He spent 30 years in the medical supply business.

He has also dedicated his time to serving on the airport authority board and spent many years helping making Riverbend a success.

His official last day is Tuesday, January 22.

We here at Channel 3 want to wish him the very best!