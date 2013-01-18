Jackson County burglary, theft arrest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jackson County burglary, theft arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A 21 year-old Stevenson man was arrested for a November theft of property from a warehouse in Hollywood, Alabama.

Jackson County Sheriffs Office Investigator/ Sgt. Tony Baker arrested Bobby Jake Davison charges of Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of Property 2nd degree. 

This arrest stemmed from a November 2012 incident involving the theft of $1,000 worth of items stolen from a warehouse behind a residence on County Road 141 in Hollywood, AL. 

The property was then taken to South Pittsburg, TN and "Scrapped".  
 
DAVIS remains in the Jackson County Jail on $5000 bond.  

