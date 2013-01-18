Jackson County burglary, theft arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A 21 year-old Stevenson man was arrested for a November theft of property from a warehouse in Hollywood, Alabama.

Jackson County Sheriffs Office Investigator/ Sgt. Tony Baker arrested Bobby Jake Davison charges of Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of Property 2nd degree.

This arrest stemmed from a November 2012 incident involving the theft of $1,000 worth of items stolen from a warehouse behind a residence on County Road 141 in Hollywood, AL.

The property was then taken to South Pittsburg, TN and "Scrapped".



DAVIS remains in the Jackson County Jail on $5000 bond.

