Appeal could change interpretation of rape law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A century-old interpretation of Tennessee's statutory rape law could get a new examination by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

The high court has agreed to review the case of a Memphis man convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old Arkansas girl. The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/SV5Gva ) reported the review could include revisiting and possibly overturning the interpretation.

The rule came about through an 1895 case in which a man was tried on charges that he had sex with his underage niece. A court ruled that, since they were related, both the man and the girl could be convicted of incest.

A victims' rights advocate says such an interpretation amounts to juvenile victims of sexual abuse being victimized again by the legal system.

