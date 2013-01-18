Flu remains widespread in US; eases in some areas

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

AP Chief Medical Writer

Health officials say nine more deaths of children from the flu have been reported, bringing the total this flu season to 29.

In a typical season, about 100 children die of the flu, so it is not known whether this year will be better or worse than usual.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says half of confirmed flu cases so far are in people 65 and older.

This year's season is earlier than normal and the dominant flu strain is one that tends to make people sicker. The flu is widespread in all states but Tennessee and Hawaii and is starting to ease in some areas.

Health officials say it's not too late to get a flu shot to help protect against the flu.

