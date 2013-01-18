Heiskell promotes selection as "Person of the Year"

WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -- In a press release on Friday, Walker County Commissioner Bebe Heiskell shared how "overwhelmed" she was at being named 2013 Person of the Year by readers of the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"I was overwhelmed to learn that I was chosen as Person of the Year," Heiskell said. "I appreciate so much all the votes cast for me."

Each year the newspaper has an annual competition recognizing the Best of the Best in North Georgia. Nominees are voted on by the paper's readers.

The press release claimed that an unnamed official with the newspaper said the 2013 contest received three times as many votes as last year's contest, which was a record setting year for the paper.

"I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners for a job well done," Heiskell said.

Heiskell was nominated for the honor of Person of the Year along with Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and Catoosa County Schools Superintendent Denia Reese.

"I am humbled that I was selected over these two wonderful individuals who have dedicated their lives to public service," Heiskell said. "Both would have been wonderful choices for the honor."