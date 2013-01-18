Meth lab, narcotics discovered in Flat Rock

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- A raid by Jackson County Narcotics officers of a motor home behind a Flat Rock, AL residence uncovered a meth lab along with various drugs, chemicals and paraphernalia.

The Jackson County Narcotics unit received information Thursday regarding drug activity at a residence on County Road 197 in Flat Rock. Based on this information narcs and deputies went to the residence and located a one pot meth lab.

The residence was then secured and a search warrant was obtained for a motor home behind the residence. Upon executing the search warrant, narcs located methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, Marijuana and Chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine.



Arrested were Bridgett Annette Raines, 22, for a outstanding arrest warrant for Negotiating a Worthless Negotiable Instrument, and additional charges of Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine) 1st degree, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Raines is still in custody and no bond has been set at this time.



Arrest warrants were also obtained for Jamie Benson for Unlawful Manufacturing of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine) 1st degree, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

