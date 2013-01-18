Letter warns Erlanger to slow CEO search

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A strongly worded letter from Hamilton County lawmakers warns Erlanger Health System trustees for the second time in weeks to slow down their CEO search.

All seven members of the local delegation signed the letter warning that rushing the hire "would be premature" and could lead to "a [CEO] contract that would be expensive and disruptive to terminate," according to the letter dated Tuesday.

State Rep. Gerald McCormick, House majority leader and head of the delegation, said Thursday the lawmakers acted after hearing from Erlanger trustees that the CEO vote might be moved up from late March to as soon as next week.

"The delegation felt we needed to make it clear for them what atmosphere they would be operating in," McCormick said.

