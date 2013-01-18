Red Bank fire captain arrested on DUI charge

RED BANK, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A Red Bank fire captain was arrested early Thursday morning after he swerved his gold Ford Ranger across Dayton Boulevard with no headlights on and was found with glassy eyes, slurred speech and alcohol on his breath, police said.

Richard T. Glover faces a charge of driving under the influence after Red Bank police arrested him near the Waffle House on Signal Mountain Road about 3 a.m.

The arresting officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana in the cabin of the Ranger. Glover admitted to having smoked but "not that much," according to the arrest report.

The officer requested that Glover step from the vehicle and performed field sobriety tests, including a pupil reaction test and a "one-leg stand test."

