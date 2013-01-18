Parts of Southeast digging out from snow

ATLANTA (AP) - Parts of the Southeast are digging out Friday from a winter storm that dumped snow around the region and played a role in at least one death.

In Virginia, the areas hardest hit Thursday and Friday are in the southwest, where the National Weather Service says 13 inches were reported in Giles County, while Grayson County and the Galax area received about a foot.

Road crews in that part of the state are out in force early Friday to plow and treat roads. Hardest hit was Interstate 77. The highway still has snow cover and there are reports of disabled vehicles along the roadway.

While the winter storm wasn't as severe as initially feared, icy roads remain a concern Friday morning and some school systems decided to open late.

