Sunshine, warmer weather returns today

After the flooding rains, the wet snow, gusty winds, and patchy ice, we will be rewarded this afternoon with sunshine and highs near 50.

Winds on Saturday will blow from the southwest. That means a warm flow of air this weekend that will allow highs to climb into the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

These southwest winds will be ahead of a front that will pass through Sunday night, bringing cold air back into the Tennessee Valley next week. Monday and Tuesday highs will be in the low 40s, with lows in the upper 10s and low 20s.

