Unemployed in Tenn. at lowest point since 2008 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Unemployed in Tenn. at lowest point since 2008

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The number of unemployed Tennesseans is at its lowest point since the economic meltdown of 2008.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment figure for December was 235,700. Commissioner Karla Davis said that's the lowest number since October 2008.

The state reports there are more than 2.8 million people employed in Tennessee. That's the highest employment total for the state since March 2008.

Tennessee's unemployment rate for December was 7.6%. That figure was unchanged from the revised rate for November and is slightly below the national rate of 7.8%.

The state figures show that nonfarm employment increased by 6,000 jobs between November and December.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.