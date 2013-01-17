Unemployed in Tenn. at lowest point since 2008

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The number of unemployed Tennesseans is at its lowest point since the economic meltdown of 2008.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Thursday that the unemployment figure for December was 235,700. Commissioner Karla Davis said that's the lowest number since October 2008.

The state reports there are more than 2.8 million people employed in Tennessee. That's the highest employment total for the state since March 2008.

Tennessee's unemployment rate for December was 7.6%. That figure was unchanged from the revised rate for November and is slightly below the national rate of 7.8%.

The state figures show that nonfarm employment increased by 6,000 jobs between November and December.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.